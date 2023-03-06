Work From Home: Its Benefits And Challenges

06 Mar, 2023
Employees are able to save a lot of time as they don't have to get ready and commute to work which can be very time consuming in a megacity.
WFH allows us to have that balance between work and life as we can spend more time with our loved ones and also meet the deadlines at work.
Employees who are working from home can save money on travel, meals and other office-related expenses.
While working from home the employees are not distracted by the noise of workplace chatter, interruption from co-workers. Office gossip also disturbs productivity.
Employees at office have a luxury of huge resources which is not the case when they are working from home. For example, facilities like IT support, office supplies etc. are not available at home.
One of the biggest challenges of WFH is lesser communication among coworkers which leads to isolation and boredom.
There are many distraction while working from home, from your kid to your pet, they always crave for your attention.
Thanks For Reading!