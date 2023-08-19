Every year, the world celebrates photography day on August 19.

19 Aug, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Celebration of this day can be traced to the 19th century when two Frenchmen Louis Daguerre and Joseph Nicephore Niepce developed a photography process called ‘Daguerreotype’. This invention was lauded by the French government and called ‘ a gift to the world, rightfully so.

On this World Photography Day 2023, check out the 10 best places to capture the beauty of the country - India.

Uttarakhand Valley of Flowers National Park

Jaipur — The Pink City

Varanasi — Ethereal view of Ghats

Khajuraho — For people who keep a keen interest in art, history, and heritage.

Hampi

Jama Masjid

India Gate

Qutub Minar

Taj Mahal

Golden Temple, Amritsar

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Places To Visit Around Delhi-NCR During Independence Day

 Find Out More