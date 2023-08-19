Every year, the world celebrates photography day on August 19.
19 Aug, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Celebration of this day can be traced to the 19th century when two Frenchmen Louis Daguerre and Joseph Nicephore Niepce developed a photography process called ‘Daguerreotype’. This invention was lauded by the French government and called ‘ a gift to the world, rightfully so.
On this World Photography Day 2023, check out the
10 best places to capture the beauty of the country - India.
Uttarakhand Valley of Flowers National Park
Jaipur — The Pink City
Varanasi — Ethereal view of Ghats
Khajuraho — For people who keep a keen interest in art, history, and heritage.
Hampi
Jama Masjid
India Gate
Qutub Minar
Taj Mahal
Golden Temple, Amritsar
