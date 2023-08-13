World's Largest Political Parties By Membership

13 Aug, 2023

Joy Pillai

As per data shared by Global Index, here's the list of the world's largest political parties by membership.

India: The AIADMK holds the sixth position with approx. 16 million members.

United States: Republican Party ranks fifth with 36.01 million members.

United States: Democratic Party is in the fourth position with 47.13 million members.

India: The Indian National Congress holds the third position with 50 million members.

China: The Communist Party of China, ranks second with 98.04 million members.

India: The largest political party in the globe is the BJP with approx. 180 million members.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Independence Day: Evolution Of The Indian Flag Over The Years

 Find Out More