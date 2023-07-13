Delhi flood: Yamuna water level decreases slightly
13 Jul, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Delhi is staring at a drinking water shortage as the govt decided to cut down supply by 25%
Water level of Yamuna River almost touching old Iron bridge
IMD has predicted thundershowers in the national capital till Friday, 14 July.
Yamuna flood water nears Supreme Court
Around 2,000 people, 700 cattles evacuated in Noida
ater level of Yamuna River decreased in Delhi. Water reached 208.63 meters at 10 pm
A total of six districts in Delhi have been affected by the floods
Northern Railway has suspended train services as a precautionary measure due to the flood-like situation.
Kashmere Gate, Delhi: Yamuna Bazar area severely flooded amid rise in water level of Yamuna River
