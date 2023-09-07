10 Teachings of Lord Krishna for a Better Life

06 Sep, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Everything comes and goes in life; So, do not get attached to materialistic things (Source: pexels.com)

Always think with a calm mind (Source: pexels.com)

Karma karo, phal ki iccha mat karo (Focus on the karma, not it’s fruits)

A person is considered superior, who is impartial towards friends, enemies, friends, relatives and strangers and treats everyone with equal respect (Source: pexels.com)

Accept the change because change is constant (Source: pexels.com)

Live in the present moment, be mindful about your actions (Source: pexels.com)

Anger destroys intellect (Source: pexels.com)

No job is big or small (Source: pexels.com)

True friendship is above all assets in life (Source: pexels.com)

There are three gates to self-destruction and hell: Lust, Anger & Greed (Source: pexels.com)

Thanks For Reading!

