Kerala Convention Centre Blasts: Wat We Know So Far | in PICS
At least one person died, and 36 others were injured after multiple explosions rocked Kochi.
The explosions occurred during a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses in the Kalamassery area.
Over 2,000 people were attending the prayer meeting.
Kerala's DGP confirmed that an IED device was used in the blast, and it may have been placed inside a tiffin box.
These explosions occurred just two days after Hamas terrorist group leader Khaled Mashal allegedly participated virtually in a rally in Kerala's Malappuram.
Ten individuals are in the ICU, with two on ventilators, and one in critical condition, as reported by Kalamassery Medical College.
A NIA team has been dispatched to the scene to investigate the incident.
Delhi Police are on high alert following the blast at the Kalamassery Convention Centre.
