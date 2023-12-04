Key Congress Ministers Who Faced Defeat in Rajasthan Assembly Elections
Bhanwar Singh Bhati in Kolayat by over 32,000 votes.
Rajendra Singh Yadav in Kotputli by over 300 votes.
Ramesh Chand Meena in Sapotra by 43,000 votes.
Vishvendra Singh in Deeg-Kumher by over 7,000 votes.
Pratap Singh Khachariyawas in Civil Lines by over 28,000 votes.
Shakuntala Rawat in Bansur by over 15,000 votes.
