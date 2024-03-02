Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Who Is Likely to Get BJP Ticket And From Where?

02 Mar, 2024

Victor Dasgupta

Narendra Modi likely to contest from Varanasi

Amit Shah is expected to contest from Gandhinagar

Rajnath Singh to contest from Lucknow

Nitin Gadkari likely to fight from Nagpur seat

S Jaishankar possibly to get ticket from Vadodara, Gujarat

Smriti Irani likely to get ticket from Amethi

Mansukh Mandaviya likely to fight from Rajkot

Piyush Goyal likely to contest from Mumbai North

Akshay Kumar likely to fight from Chandi Chowk

Yuvraj Singh to contest from Gurdaspur

Pawan Singh is expected to fight from West Bengal's Asansol

Thanks For Reading!

Next: How Will Gurgaon's New Railway Station Look Like - AI Generated Photos

 Find Out More