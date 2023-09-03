Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rains Between These Dates
03 Sep, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Maharashtra is likely to receive good rainfall in many areas, from September 5-7.
Light to moderate rainfall is expected along with thunder activities and gusty wind.
Konkan-Goa and Vidarbha subdivisions will experience light rainfall on September 3 and 4
Maharashtra is likely to receive widespread light to moderate rainfall from September 5-7
The development of the system will benefit the interior part of Maharashtra
The system to develop into a low-pressure area over West-Central Bay of Bengal.
The system which is expected to develop into a low-pressure area over the North-West
A system has been formed over the Bay of Bengal
For Pune, a yellow alert has been issued from September 5-7
A yellow alert has been issued for all four divisions from September 5 to 7
IMD has issued a yellow alert for Satara, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur district
