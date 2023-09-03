Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rains Between These Dates

03 Sep, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Maharashtra is likely to receive good rainfall in many areas, from September 5-7.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected along with thunder activities and gusty wind.

Konkan-Goa and Vidarbha subdivisions will experience light rainfall on September 3 and 4

Maharashtra is likely to receive widespread light to moderate rainfall from September 5-7

The development of the system will benefit the interior part of Maharashtra

The system to develop into a low-pressure area over West-Central Bay of Bengal.

The system which is expected to develop into a low-pressure area over the North-West

A system has been formed over the Bay of Bengal

For Pune, a yellow alert has been issued from September 5-7

A yellow alert has been issued for all four divisions from September 5 to 7

IMD has issued a yellow alert for Satara, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur district

Thanks For Reading!

Next: IMD Weather Update: Monsoon to See Revival Over These Areas

 Find Out More