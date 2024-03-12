Mamata Banerjee: West Bengal CM's Family Background

12 Mar, 2024

Victor Dasgupta

Mamata Banerjee was born in Calcutta to a Bengali Hindu Brahmin family.

Father: Promileswar Banerjee

Mother: Gayetri Devi.

Banerjee's father, Promileswar died due to lack of medical treatment, when she was 17.

In 1970, Banerjee completed the higher secondary board examination from Deshbandhu Sishu Sikshalay.

Mamata Banerjee received a bachelor's degree in history from Jogamaya Devi College

Mamata earned her master's degree in Islamic history from the University of Calcutta

Mamata got a degree in education from Shri Shikshayatan College

She also hold a law degree from Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri Law College, Kolkata

Banerjee became involved with politics when she was only 15

