Mamata Banerjee: West Bengal CM's Family Background
12 Mar, 2024
Victor Dasgupta
Mamata Banerjee was born in Calcutta to a Bengali Hindu Brahmin family.
Father: Promileswar Banerjee
Banerjee's father, Promileswar died due to lack of medical treatment, when she was 17.
In 1970, Banerjee completed the higher secondary board examination from Deshbandhu Sishu Sikshalay.
Mamata Banerjee received a bachelor's degree in history from Jogamaya Devi College
Mamata earned her master's degree in Islamic history from the University of Calcutta
Mamata got a degree in education from Shri Shikshayatan College
She also hold a law degree from Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri Law College, Kolkata
Banerjee became involved with politics when she was only 15
