Manohar Parrikar Family Background And Education
17 Mar, 2024
Victor Dasgupta
Manohar Parrikar was born on 13 December, 1955
Manohar Parrikar was born in Mapuçá, Goa, Portuguese India, Portuguese Empire (now in India)
Father: Gopalkrishna Parrikar
Mother: Radhabai Parrikar
Children: Utpal Parrikar, Abhijit Parrikar
Manohar Parrikar was born to a Gaud Saraswat Brahmin GSB family (Bamon
He studied at Loyola High School, Margao.
Parrikar completed his 10th Standard Board Examination at G.S. Amonkar Vidya Mandir, Mapusa
He completed his primary education in Marathi and went on to graduate in Metallurgical Engineering
He was awarded the Distinguished Alumnus Award by IIT Bombay in 2001.
