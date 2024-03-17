Manohar Parrikar Family Background And Education

17 Mar, 2024

Victor Dasgupta

Manohar Parrikar was born on 13 December, 1955

Manohar Parrikar was born in Mapuçá, Goa, Portuguese India, Portuguese Empire (now in India)

Father: Gopalkrishna Parrikar

Mother: Radhabai Parrikar

Spouse: Medha Parrikar

Children: Utpal Parrikar, Abhijit Parrikar

Manohar Parrikar was born to a Gaud Saraswat Brahmin GSB family (Bamon

He studied at Loyola High School, Margao.

Parrikar completed his 10th Standard Board Examination at G.S. Amonkar Vidya Mandir, Mapusa

He completed his primary education in Marathi and went on to graduate in Metallurgical Engineering

He was awarded the Distinguished Alumnus Award by IIT Bombay in 2001.

