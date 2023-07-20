Heavy Rainfall In Maharashtra Till July 25, Orange Alert In Mumbai; Schools Shut
20 Jul, 2023
India.com News Desk
Parts of Maharashtra are likely to witness rainfall till July 26, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Mumbai stated.
RMC Mumbai predicted heavy to very heavy downpour in Mumbai city, suburbs on today.
The regional weather centre also predicted gusty winds reaching with a wind speed of 50-60 kmph.
The IMD has issued orange alert in many parts of Maharashtra.
Severe waterlogging witnessed in Mumbai, disrupting in daily life during the monsoon season.
Meanwhile, all schools are closed in Mumbai due the alert.
A landslide was reported in Khalapur's Irshalwadi in Raigad district earlier today in which 10 people were dead and several feared trapped beneath the rubble.
CM Eknath Shinde has announced that Rs 5 lakh each will be given to the families of the deceased.
