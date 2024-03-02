Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Who Is Likely to Get BJP Ticket And From Where?
02 Mar, 2024
Victor Dasgupta
Narendra Modi likely to contest from Varanasi
Amit Shah is expected to contest from Gandhinagar
Rajnath Singh to contest from Lucknow
Nitin Gadkari likely to fight from Nagpur seat
S Jaishankar possibly to get ticket from Vadodara, Gujarat
Smriti Irani likely to get ticket from Amethi
Mansukh Mandaviya likely to fight from Rajkot
Piyush Goyal likely to contest from Mumbai North
Akshay Kumar likely to fight from Chandi Chowk
Yuvraj Singh to contest from Gurdaspur
Pawan Singh is expected to fight from West Bengal's Asansol
