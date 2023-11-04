Nepal Earthquake, November 2023: 9 Worst Affected Places
04 Nov, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Jumla: At least 128 people were killed and hundreds injured when an earthquake of magnitude-6.4 shook western Nepal late Friday.
Kathmandu: The epicentre was in Jajarkot which is about 310 miles west of Kathmandu.
Doti: One of the districts near Jajarkot was almost destroyed entirely. Rescue mission is on the way.
Bheri: One of the places that was severely hit during the late night earthquake was Bheri, in Jajarkot.
Nalgad: Another place in the Jajarkot district of Nepal where not many could be rescued while the relief work is still underway.
Kushe: This Jajarkot district was the second-worst hit place after the 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit Nepal on November 3.
Barekot: Another place in Jajarkot where so much damage has been done that it's difficult to deploy ambulances and send security.
Chedagad: A prominent place in the Jajarkot disctrict which is usually bustling with people. The medical camps and security bases have been set up here.
Lamidanda: The 6.4 magnitude earthquake had its epicentre at the Jajarkot district’s Lamidanda and this is where the maximum damage has occured.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall in Kerala And These States