Nepal Earthquake, November 2023: 9 Worst Affected Places

04 Nov, 2023

Vineeta Kumar

Jumla: At least 128 people were killed and hundreds injured when an earthquake of magnitude-6.4 shook western Nepal late Friday.

Kathmandu: The epicentre was in Jajarkot which is about 310 miles west of Kathmandu.

Doti: One of the districts near Jajarkot was almost destroyed entirely. Rescue mission is on the way.

Bheri: One of the places that was severely hit during the late night earthquake was Bheri, in Jajarkot.

Nalgad: Another place in the Jajarkot district of Nepal where not many could be rescued while the relief work is still underway.

Kushe: This Jajarkot district was the second-worst hit place after the 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit Nepal on November 3.

Barekot: Another place in Jajarkot where so much damage has been done that it's difficult to deploy ambulances and send security.

Chedagad: A prominent place in the Jajarkot disctrict which is usually bustling with people. The medical camps and security bases have been set up here.

Lamidanda: The 6.4 magnitude earthquake had its epicentre at the Jajarkot district’s Lamidanda and this is where the maximum damage has occured.

We pray for Nepal!

