Odisha Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in These Areas

03 Sep, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Widespread rainfall can occur in the next 48 hours, says IMD

Thunderstorms and lightning are also expected to occur in parts of North Odisha, Predicts IMD

Five districts are warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall: IMD

Dhenkanal, Angul, Kalahandi, Boudh, and Kandhamal are likely to witness heavy downpour

IMD wars people to take safe shelter during lightning and thunderstorms

The weather department has asked people to stay away from trees and water bodies.

Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and West Rajasthan projected a dry spell till September 8

West Bengal, Odisha, Assam & Meghalaya likely to receive heavy rainfall

Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra to witness heavy downpour

On September 4: Over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Kerala & Mahe heavy rainfall is likely in isolated areas.

Chhattisgarh, Marathwada, Rayalaseema, and North Interior Karnataka expected to have heavy rains in a few isolated locations.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Inspirational Quotes By Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev

 Find Out More