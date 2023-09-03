Odisha Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in These Areas
03 Sep, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Widespread rainfall can occur in the next 48 hours, says IMD
Thunderstorms and lightning are also expected to occur in parts of North Odisha, Predicts IMD
Five districts are warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall: IMD
Dhenkanal, Angul, Kalahandi, Boudh, and Kandhamal are likely to witness heavy downpour
IMD wars people to take safe shelter during lightning and thunderstorms
The weather department has asked people to stay away from trees and water bodies.
Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and West Rajasthan projected a dry spell till September 8
West Bengal, Odisha, Assam & Meghalaya likely to receive heavy rainfall
Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra to witness heavy downpour
On September 4: Over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Kerala & Mahe heavy rainfall is likely in isolated areas.
Chhattisgarh, Marathwada, Rayalaseema, and North Interior Karnataka expected to have heavy rains in a few isolated locations.
