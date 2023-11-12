In PICS: PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Jawans In Lepcha
PM Modi landed in Himachal Pradesh’s Lepcha to celebrate Diwali with soldiers.
He also shared photos in which he can be seen donning military attire.
PM also distributed sweets to jawans and interacted with them.
PM Modi has been visiting military facilities to celebrate the festival of lights since 2014.
In 2020, he celebrated Diwali in Longewala with soldiers.
In 2021, he visited Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowshera to celebrate Diwali with jawans.
Last year the PM celebrated Diwali with soldiers in Kargil.
