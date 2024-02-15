PM Modi Inaugurates Abu Dhabi's First Hindu Stone Temple
14 Feb, 2024
Victor Dasgupta
PM inaugurated Abu Dhabi's first Hindu stone temple
PM Modi described the temple it as a symbol of the shared heritage of humanity
PM Modi thanked the UAE for scripting a new golden chapter of human history.
PM Modi said he hope that the BAPS Mandir will become a symbol of communal harmony
We do not see hatred in diversity, we consider diversity as our specialty: PM Modi said.
UAE has now added another cultural chapter to its identity: PM Modi on first Hindu stone temple
I am confident that a large number of devotees will come here in the times to come: PM Modi
PM Modi lauded the contribution of the UAE president in making the grand temple a reality
UAE has wholeheartedly worked to fulfil the aspirations of crores of Indians: PM Modi
UAE has not only won the hearts of Indians living in the UAE but also of all Indians: PM Modi
