PM Modi Inaugurates Abu Dhabi's First Hindu Stone Temple

14 Feb, 2024

Victor Dasgupta

PM inaugurated Abu Dhabi's first Hindu stone temple

PM Modi described the temple it as a symbol of the shared heritage of humanity

PM Modi thanked the UAE for scripting a new golden chapter of human history.

PM Modi said he hope that the BAPS Mandir will become a symbol of communal harmony

We do not see hatred in diversity, we consider diversity as our specialty: PM Modi said.

UAE has now added another cultural chapter to its identity: PM Modi on first Hindu stone temple

I am confident that a large number of devotees will come here in the times to come: PM Modi

PM Modi lauded the contribution of the UAE president in making the grand temple a reality

UAE has wholeheartedly worked to fulfil the aspirations of crores of Indians: PM Modi

UAE has not only won the hearts of Indians living in the UAE but also of all Indians: PM Modi

