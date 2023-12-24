PM Modi Interacts with Students From Jammu and Kashmir
24 Dec, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
PM Modi interacted with around 250 underprivileged students from Jammu and Kashmir
The children are touring the country as part of the "Watan Ko Jano-Youth Exchange" programme.
Interaction at PM Modi's residence was freewheeling and informal.
These students are visiting Jaipur, Ajmer and Delhi under the Central govt's programme.
The visit was aimed at showcasing the cultural and social diversity of the country
PM asked the students about their travel experience and the iconic places they visited
PM sought to know from the students about their participation in sports
PM Modi appreciated the talent of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir
