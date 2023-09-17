Birthday Special: Rare Photos of PM Modi with Mother Heeraben
Unfortunately, this is PM Modi's first birthday without his mother.
Heeraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on December 30, 2022, at 3:30 am.
She was admitted for check-up after health complications.
"A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa," PM Modi said in a tweet.
Heeraben lived in Raysan village near Gandhinagar with PM Modi's younger brother, Pankaj Modi.
PM Modi used to visit his mother whenever possible during his trips to Gujarat.
He always sought her blessings on occasions such as his birthdays or the start of election campaigns.
He had recently visited Heeraben after the state polls, during which BJP achieved a historic victory, at her Raysan residence.
