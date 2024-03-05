PM Narendra Modi Family Background
05 Mar, 2024
Victor Dasgupta
Narendra Modi is the 14th Prime Minister of India
PM Modi was on September 17, 1950, in Vadnagar, a small town in Gujarat
PM Modi is third child to be born to Hiraben and Damodardas Mulchand Modi.
PM Modi’s father, Damodardas Mulchand Modi, ran a tea stall
His mother, Hiraben, was a homemaker.
Brothers: Narendra Modi has four brothers whose names are Soma, Prahlad, Pankaj, and Amrut.
From an early age, Modi showed an inclination towards public speaking and debating.
PM Modi pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Delhi.
During this time, he actively participated in student politics, which fueled his ambition to serve the nation.
Narendra Modi took many key decisions in last 10 years as Prime Minister
Demonetization, GST Bill, Abolition of Article 370, Triple Talaq are some of them.
