PM Modi Goes Snorkelling, Early Morning Walk In Lakshadweep

04 Jan, 2024

Victor Dasgupta

PM Modi shared pictures of him trying out snorkeling in Lakshadweep

He said early morning walks along its pristine beaches were "moments of pure bliss".

PM Modi shared pictures of the archipelago

"For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list," Modi said

PM shared pictures which were taken underwater

The pictures show the reefs and marine life which he got to see when he went snorkeling.

PM Modi said he took early morning walks "along the pristine beaches"

‘Thank people for their hospitality’: PM Modi recalled his visit to Lakshadweep

PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various projects.

