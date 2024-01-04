PM Modi Goes Snorkelling, Early Morning Walk In Lakshadweep
04 Jan, 2024
Victor Dasgupta
PM Modi shared pictures of him trying out snorkeling in Lakshadweep
He said early morning walks along its pristine beaches were "moments of pure bliss".
PM Modi shared pictures of the archipelago
"For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list," Modi said
PM shared pictures which were taken underwater
The pictures show the reefs and marine life which he got to see when he went snorkeling.
PM Modi said he took early morning walks "along the pristine beaches"
‘Thank people for their hospitality’: PM Modi recalled his visit to Lakshadweep
PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various projects.
