President Murmu visits Narendra Modi Gallery in Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya
16 Jan, 2024
Victor Dasgupta
President of India Droupadi Murmu visited the gallery devoted to PM Modi
President Droupadi Murmu spent over one hour exploring the Constitution gallery
The Toshakahana, featuring gifts received by successive PMs caught her interest.
In the new building, the President explored the 'Freedom and Unity' galleries
Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Pradhanmatri Sangrahalaya on April 14, 2022
The 'Narendra Modi Gallery' is located on the ground floor of the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya
Home Minister Amit Shah also visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya last year
