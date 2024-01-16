President Murmu visits Narendra Modi Gallery in Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

16 Jan, 2024

Victor Dasgupta

President of India Droupadi Murmu visited the gallery devoted to PM Modi

President Droupadi Murmu spent over one hour exploring the Constitution gallery

The Toshakahana, featuring gifts received by successive PMs caught her interest.

In the new building, the President explored the 'Freedom and Unity' galleries

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Pradhanmatri Sangrahalaya on April 14, 2022

The 'Narendra Modi Gallery' is located on the ground floor of the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

Home Minister Amit Shah also visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya last year

Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Most Popular Spiritual Travel Destinations With Highest Growth

 Find Out More