Rahul Gandhi Family Background

07 Mar, 2024

Rahul Gandhi was born in Delhi on 19 June 1970.

He is the first of the two children of Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi

Former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi was the grandmother of Rahul Gandhi

His paternal grandfather Feroze Gandhi was a Parsi from Gujarat.

Rahul Gandhi is the great-grandson of India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Priyanka Vadra is his younger sister and Robert Vadra is his brother-in-law

Gandhi attended St. Columba's School, Delhi before entering The Doon School in Dehradun

Rahul Gandhi joined St. Stephen's College, Delhi in 1989 for his undergraduate education

He moved to Harvard University after he completed the first year examinations.

Before joining politics, Gandhi, worked at the Monitor Group, a management consulting firm, in London for three years.

