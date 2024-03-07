Rahul Gandhi Family Background
Rahul Gandhi was born in Delhi on 19 June 1970.
He is the first of the two children of Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi
Former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi was the grandmother of Rahul Gandhi
His paternal grandfather Feroze Gandhi was a Parsi from Gujarat.
Rahul Gandhi is the great-grandson of India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.
Priyanka Vadra is his younger sister and Robert Vadra is his brother-in-law
Gandhi attended St. Columba's School, Delhi before entering The Doon School in Dehradun
Rahul Gandhi joined St. Stephen's College, Delhi in 1989 for his undergraduate education
He moved to Harvard University after he completed the first year examinations.
Before joining politics, Gandhi, worked at the Monitor Group, a management consulting firm, in London for three years.
