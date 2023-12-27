Top 10 Quotes by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Positive Thinking
27 Dec, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
The whole existence is vibration, and so are thoughts. If you generate a powerful thought, it shall become a reality.
The more you are exposed to the unity and the harmony of creation, the more your mind becomes Inclusive and Harmonious.”
Pain is a good thing as a physical self-preservation mechanism. But suffering is something that you do in your mind.
We can manufacture whatever we want within ourselves – joy or misery, fear or love, anxiety or ecstasy.”
When stillness arises from intense alertness and awareness, your perception opens up in ways that you have never thought possible.
The path is not difficult. It is very simple. If you are simple, it’s very simple. If you are all wound up, the path is very, very winding.
Your mind need not be controlled; your mind needs to be liberated.
That which knows how to bend will not break.
The basic principle is that the very things that can be your downfall in life can be used to raise yourself.
Your outer life may not be a hundred percent in your control, but your inner life always will.
If your mind becomes a conscious process, it is the most miraculous thing in existence.
