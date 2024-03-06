Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Family Background

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev is the founder and head of the Isha Foundation

The foundation, established in 1992, operates an ashram and yoga centre

The foundation carries out educational and spiritual activities.

Sadhguru has been teaching yoga since 1982.

Sadhguru advocates for protecting the environment against climate change

Jagadish Vasudev was born into a Telugu family on 3 September 1957, in Mysore.

Sadhguru was the youngest of five children

Mother: Susheela Vasudev

Father: B.V. Vasudev. His father was an ophthalmologist at the Mysuru Railway Hospital

Wife: Vijikumari. Vijikumari died on 23 January 1997.

In 1990, Vijikumari and Jaggi had their only child, Radhe.

Radhe trained in Bharatanatyam at the Kalakshetra Foundation in Chennai.

