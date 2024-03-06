Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Family Background
06 Mar, 2024
Victor Dasgupta
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev is the founder and head of the Isha Foundation
The foundation, established in 1992, operates an ashram and yoga centre
The foundation carries out educational and spiritual activities.
Sadhguru has been teaching yoga since 1982.
Sadhguru advocates for protecting the environment against climate change
Jagadish Vasudev was born into a Telugu family on 3 September 1957, in Mysore.
Sadhguru was the youngest of five children
Father: B.V. Vasudev. His father was an ophthalmologist at the Mysuru Railway Hospital
Wife: Vijikumari. Vijikumari died on 23 January 1997.
In 1990, Vijikumari and Jaggi had their only child, Radhe.
Radhe trained in Bharatanatyam at the Kalakshetra Foundation in Chennai.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: The 10 Most Powerful Demons In Hindu Scriptures