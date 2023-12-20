Top Quotes of Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Relationship
20 Dec, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
How deeply you touch another life is how rich your life is.
Once you are clear about what you are doing and why, other people’s opinions will not matter.
The way people are living today, I would say, never do unto others what you do unto yourself.
Every human being is capable of living absolutely blissfully within himself.
Unless you do the right things, the right things will not happen to you.
Love is your quality. Love is not what you do. Love is what you are.
If you are alone and getting bored then you are obviously in bad company.
If you are very happy, you will do many more things than if you are unhappy.
Don’t hold back your love, your joy, and your exuberance. Only what you give becomes your quality, not what you hold back
Even if I am with a million people, I am always alone. I do not see people as people. I see them as myself.
“Love and hate are two sides of the same coin. Any moment, it can flip the other way.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IMD Weather Update: Cold Wave Conditions In Punjab and These States