Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Explains The Secret of Happiness
25 Oct, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Happiness does not only come from achievement. When you were a child you were simply happy.
If you go against your own nature to be happy, you will never get anywhere.
To be happy is not the ultimate aspect of life. It is the fundamental aspect of life.
Only if you are happy, can other great possibilities arise in your life.
The first and most fundamental responsibility for a human being is to become a joyous being.
Every single action that we perform on this planet springs from an aspiration to be happy because it is the original nature.
All those people, who depend on external situations to be happy, will never know true joy in their lives.
The source of joy is within you; you can take charge of it.
When you are joyous by your nature, your actions will rise to a completely different level.
If you are concerned about the world, the first thing you must do is transform yourself into a joyous being.
