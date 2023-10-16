Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Explains Significance of Navratri
16 Oct, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Navaratri is dedicated to the feminine nature of the Divine
Navratri is a period of nine days celebrating the Divine Feminine
These nine nights are counted from the day after new moon day or Amavasya.
These first nine days of the lunar cycle are considered feminine. This is a special time for Devi.
The one-and-a-half-days around the full moon are a neutral time. The remaining eighteen days are masculine in nature.
There are twelve nine-day periods in a year and each of these is focused on a different aspect of the feminine Divine
The Navratri that comes around October is considered the most significant one because it is dedicated to Sharada
Navaratri is all about the different Devis.
Some of them are very gentle and wonderful. Some of them are fierce, terrible, or horrifying.
Durga, Lakshmi, and Saraswati are symbols of the three dimensions of the feminine.
Those who aspire for strength or power, worship forms of the feminine like Mother Earth, Durga or Kali.
Those who aspire for wealth, passion, or material gifts worship Lakshmi or the sun.
Those who aspire for knowledge, dissolution or the transcendence of the limitations of the mortal body worship Saraswati
The nine days of Navratri are classified according to these basic qualities.
The tenth day, Vijayadashami, signifies the triumph over all these three aspects of life.
The best way to approach Navratri is in a spirit of celebration.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall in Kashmir, Jammu And These States