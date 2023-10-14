Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Explains 10 Benefits of Yoga

14 Oct, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Yoga boosts your intellect.

Yoga helps you to become conscious and manage your thoughts

Yoga brings clarity to the mind and removes confusion.

Yoga enhances resilience and overall mental health. It increases feel-good chemicals in the brain

Yoga lowers the levels of the stress hormone, cortisol in the body.

Yoga asanas improve joint and muscle mobility to make you more flexible.

The purpose of yoga is to put a smile on your face, notwithstanding the stresses and tensions

Increase the levels of the sleep-inducing hormone, melatonin

Yoga helps to lower the risk of post-traumatic stress disorder

Yoga improves your breathing and supports your overall well-being.

Yoga makes your body stronger. It strengthens your core and skeletal muscles.

Yogic breathing techniques help build awareness about our own creativity.

