Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Explains The Significance of Dussehra or Vijayadasami
23 Oct, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Dusserah or Vijayadashami signifies the victory of good over evil.
After nine days of Navratri, the tenth day is celebrated as Vijayadashami
On Dusserah, we celebrate the victory of magnanimity over pettiness, of the big mind over the small mind.
According to the Ramayana, Vijaydashami marks the day that Lord Rama defeated the demon king Ravana.
Everywhere in India, idols of Ravana are being burnt.
Ravana symbolises ego. Ego does not have just one face; it has 10 faces (representing the aspects of ego).
Vijaydashami means the day when all the distortions of the mind and negative tendencies fall away.
The tenth day after Navratri signifies the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura.
Navratri means victory of the spiritual power, the higher self over pettiness and small things.
The purpose of Navratri celebration is to move from inertia to joy; to move from longing to contentment.
Navratri is a time to overcome these tendencies and unite with the source.
