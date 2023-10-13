Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Explains Ways To Fight Anxiety

12 Oct, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

1. Meditation for anxiety and stress relief

Meditation reduces the impressions of past moments of anxiety

Meditation for anxiety relief could be the answer you are looking for.

Mindfulness meditation is also an effective way to get rid of anxiety.

2. Enthusiasm and creativity to cope with anxiety

Channel your anxiety towards creative pursuits.

Nurture the enthusiasm in you and wear the creative hat

Celebrate small moments of life - one does not have to wait for a big occasion to celebrate something.

3. Take the Ayurvedic route

Traditional anti-anxiety medicines pose the risk of side-effects and long-term dependency.

4. Change your perspective

Whenever an anxiety-building thought hits you, question its validity.

