Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Explains Ways To Fight Anxiety
12 Oct, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
1. Meditation for anxiety and stress relief
Meditation reduces the impressions of past moments of anxiety
Meditation for anxiety relief could be the answer you are looking for.
Mindfulness meditation is also an effective way to get rid of anxiety.
2. Enthusiasm and creativity to cope with anxiety
Channel your anxiety towards creative pursuits.
Nurture the enthusiasm in you and wear the creative hat
Celebrate small moments of life - one does not have to wait for a big occasion to celebrate something.
3. Take the Ayurvedic route
Traditional anti-anxiety medicines pose the risk of side-effects and long-term dependency.
4. Change your perspective
Whenever an anxiety-building thought hits you, question its validity.
