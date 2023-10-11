Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Explains Ways to Improve Mental Health
11 Oct, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
1. You’ve overcome problems before!
Remember that this is not the first time you’re facing a problem.
You’ve faced problems before, & you’ve overcome them.
2. Hold on to the positive.
If we’re given 10 compliments & 1 insult, we tend to hold on to the 1 insult.
We need to reorient ourselves & accept that when there are 10 positives that come our way
It is inevitable that there might be 1 negative as well.
There’s a great joy in giving. If you get involved in action-oriented expression of compassion, you’ll feel much better.
Get involved in service projects in your community.
4. Live in the present moment.
Our mind keeps oscillating between the past & the future
We crib about the past or feel anxious about the future. Joy & happiness can be found in the present moment.
