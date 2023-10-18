Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Navratri And Art of Living Ashram
18 Oct, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Navratri is celebrated at the Art of Living International Center, Bengaluru every year
Here Are The Reasons Why You Should Visit Art of Living Bengaluru Ashram During Navratri
Lakhs of people from over 100 countries gather to celebrate the nine-day festival
Yogasanas, homas, meditation, prayers are being conducted during these nine days
Seva, Satsang and Cultural Events are held in the Ashram during this time
Visitors and devotees throughout the world participate in these events
Peace, love, happiness and vibrance are predominant in the Ashram during this event.
Meditating sessions are being conducted by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar himself
Offering by 40 Maestros of Indian Classical Art by Art of Living's Culture Wing World Forum Of Arts And Culture
Sattvic meals are being cooked for over 4 lakh people at The Art of Living International Center
Navratri is the festival of nine nights where people celebrate the divine feminine power by soaking in Vedic homas and chants.
