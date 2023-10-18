Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Navratri And Art of Living Ashram

18 Oct, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Navratri is celebrated at the Art of Living International Center, Bengaluru every year

Here Are The Reasons Why You Should Visit Art of Living Bengaluru Ashram During Navratri

Lakhs of people from over 100 countries gather to celebrate the nine-day festival

Yogasanas, homas, meditation, prayers are being conducted during these nine days

Seva, Satsang and Cultural Events are held in the Ashram during this time

Visitors and devotees throughout the world participate in these events

Peace, love, happiness and vibrance are predominant in the Ashram during this event.

Meditating sessions are being conducted by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar himself

Offering by 40 Maestros of Indian Classical Art by Art of Living's Culture Wing World Forum Of Arts And Culture

Sattvic meals are being cooked for over 4 lakh people at The Art of Living International Center

Navratri is the festival of nine nights where people celebrate the divine feminine power by soaking in Vedic homas and chants.

