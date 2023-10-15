Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Explains The Significance of Navratri
15 Oct, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Navaratri is a time for self-referral and bringing the mind back to the source.
There are 64 divine mother impulses which govern the subtle creation.
These are responsible for restoring all earthly and spiritual benefits.
Navratri is celebrated to rekindle those divine impulses and celebrate the innermost depth of our lives.
Through means of fasting, prayer, silence and meditation, the seeker gets back to the true source.
The first three days of Navaratri are represented by tamo guna, the next three days to rajo guna and the last three to satva guna.
The rituals begin with an offering to Ganesha, the Lord of Auspiciousness.
Then we have Navgraha Homa that propitiates the nine planets, which influence various spheres of life.
Sudarshana Homa offered to Lord removes ignorance and illumination of a new life enriched with knowledge.
The day of Ashtami marks the pinnacle of all homas of Navaratri.
. The Chandi Homa is performed to remove any obstacle or blocks in growth
The ninth day of Navratri honours the seers and sages of the past, present and future in the form of Rishi Homa.
During these nine nights or Navratri, your mind should be absorbed in the Divine consciousness.
