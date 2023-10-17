Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Teaches Soulful Ways To Fight Depression
17 Oct, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Having big, seemingly impossible dreams and actively working towards them can help prevent depression.
Keep a few people in the know of your life’s happenings.
Mantra chanting can help ease stress, anxiety, and depressive symptoms.
Sudarshan Kriya: a powerful antidote to depression
Meditation has emerged as one of the most effective antidotes to depression in recent times.
Several research papers support the use of yoga to reduce depression or depressive symptoms.
Go back to Mother Nature & relax
Expressing oneself, if not daily, then regularly can help to fight depression
Make selfless service a part of your lifestyle
