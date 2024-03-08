Sudha Murthy Family Background
Sudha Murty married N.R. Narayana Murthy while employed as an engineer at TELCO in Pune.
The couple have two children, including fashion designer Akshata Murty
Akshata Murty is married to the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Her siblings include Caltech astrophysicist Shrinivas Kulkarni and Jaishree Deshpande
Sudha Murty is an Indian educator, author, philanthropist and former chairperson of the Infosys Foundation.
She is married to the co-founder of Infosys, N. R. Narayana Murty.
In 2024, Murty was nominated as Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha.
Murty was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in India, for social work by the Government of India in 2006.
In 2023, she was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award in India.
Sudha Murty began her professional career in computer science and engineering.
