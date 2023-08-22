The Maratha Empire's Greatest Warriors
22 Aug, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire.
Tanaji Malusare, the brave warrior who scaled Sinhagad Fort.
Baji Prabhu Deshpande, the loyal general who sacrificed his life for Shivaji Maharaj.
Peshwa Bajirao I, the great military strategist and conqueror.
Rani Tarabai was a brave queen who ruled the Maratha Empire.
Madhavrao I, the Peshwa who revived the Maratha Empire.
Khandoji Angre, the naval commander who protected the Maratha coast.
Malhar Rao Holkar, the general who expanded the Maratha Empire in the north.
Ranojit Shinde, the founder of the princely state of Gwalior.
Tatya Tope, the warrior who fought against the British in the Indian Rebellion of 1857.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 River Rafting Destinations In India