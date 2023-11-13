Top 10 Quotes of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar On Inner Peace
13 Nov, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Peace is not just absence of conflict, it is a positive phenomenon inside us.
Peace is the first step to equip yourself to face problems.
Once you find peace and inner strength, then you can face any problem. It won’t even appear as a problem then.
There is a strength in peace, there is a strength in calmness.
Peace is a positive phenomenon inside us. If people can access inner peace then outer peace becomes a reality.
Whatever is yours, will always be yours. Anything that goes away, was never yours even before.
Once you realize that you are blessed, then all the insecurities disappear and you become grateful, peaceful.
You keep searching for contentment when you are constantly engaged in work. It is only in knowledge that you can find your true contentment.
