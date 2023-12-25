10 Quotes on Nature by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
24 Dec, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Nature puts you through different tasks and tests, and you come out shining from it all.
You just remember nature will not give you a burden which you cannot carry.
Nature of mind is wavering . Joy is only when the mind is stable. With Knowledge and Dispassion , the mind becomes stable.
Life works on strange laws of nature. One never knows when a friend turns enemy & vice versa.
Nature loves you ten times more than a mother loves her newborn.
When you wish good for others, good things come back to you. This is a Law of Nature.
If your faith remains unshaken despite a hundred events that nature brings to you, then you are a perfected person
Meditation is Absolute Comfort & getting back to the serenity which is your original nature.
Any reason is a good reason to celebrate, for celebration is the nature of our spirit.
Meditation is becoming alive again;getting back to the serenity which is your original nature
