15 Mar, 2024
Victor Dasgupta
Peace is often portrayed as an outcome of being spiritual and sometimes even as the highest goal of life!
Peace is not the highest goal in life. It is the most fundamental requirement.
Conflict in the world is an outer manifestation of the human mind. In bringing a sense of ease to human mind, we shall know the Power of Peace.
Only if individuals become peaceful, will the world be peaceful.
Your body and mind will work best and find fullest expression only when you are joyful and peaceful.
If we do not keep our minds peaceful, how can the world be peaceful? The conflicts in the world are a manifestation of the human mind.
Peace is the core of existence. We cannot create it. If hyper-intervention is avoided, Peace shall prevail.
If we do not work for individual transformation, talking about world peace is just entertainment.
Peace cannot be enforced from outside. It is a consequence of how we are within ourselves.
Once the economic engine is what is driving our lives, on a planet with limited resources, fighting is inevitable; peace is just a dream.
