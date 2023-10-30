Top 10 Quotes for Lifelong Motivation of Mata Amritanandamayi
30 Oct, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Be like the honeybee who gathers only nectar wherever it goes. Seek the goodness that is found in everyone.
Happiness depends on how you accept, understand and surrender to situations.
Love is our true essence. Love has no limitations of caste, religion, race, or nationality.
Fill your hearts with love and gratitude. Life gives us what we need and not necessarily what we want.
Love is the only medicine that can heal the wounds of the world.
Make a firm decision: 'Whatever happens, I will be happy. I will be strong. God is always with me.'
Many of us may have watched the waves at sea. They rise, then fall, then rise again, then fall again
Crying to God for five minutes is equal to one hour of meditation.
Happiness is within everyone, but we are not able to experience it because of our ego's likes and dislikes.
Our highest, most important duty in this world is to help our fellow beings.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Over Tamil Nadu And These States