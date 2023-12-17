Top Quotes of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Personality Development
17 Dec, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
The only way to be in love is to take it for granted that you are being loved.
Keeping your spirit alive with enthusiasm, with innocence, with naturalness - this is spirituality.
"Life gives you both positive & negative. Focus on the good & move ahead with commitment."
" Purity in heart, clarity in mind, sincerity in action and contentment is the formula for happiness."
The goal of spirituality is to bring such happiness, which nobody can take away from you.
You are original. You are rare. You are unique. Celebrate your Uniqueness.
In the history of the universe, there has been nobody like you and to the infinity of time to come, there will be no one like you.
Spirituality is that which builds you into a wonderful personality.
