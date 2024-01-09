Top 10 Quotes of Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev
09 Jan, 2024
Victor Dasgupta
Life is far beyond meaning, Life is beyond meaning and that’s why it is so beautiful.
When you wanting to know some thing is so Intense that you are willing to die for it, then knowing is not far away
If you are rooted in reality there will be no fear
The fear is simply because you are not living with life, You are living in your mind.
Whatever is your highest, you just contemplate upon that. Your inner and outer purity will happen naturally.
Being with a Master is never comfortable, because He will break all your limitations, all your ideologies
The right food, practices and a little change in attitude, and this body becomes a miracle.
Once the stillness comes into your life, then the mind also becomes absolutely still
When your mind becomes still, your intelligence explodes.
You can be deeply involved with everything, but still not be identified with it any more.
