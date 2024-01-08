Top 10 Quotes of Swami Mukundananda
08 Jan, 2024
Victor Dasgupta
Joy follows a pure thought like a shadow that never leaves.
Suffering follows an evil thought as the wheels of a cart follow the oxen that draws it
“There is no greater mystery than this, that we keep seeking reality though, in fact, we are reality
We think that there is something hiding us from the truth when, in fact, this very ‘something’ is the truth.
Irrespective of our behavior and attitude, we always expect justice and compassion from others
If you want to experience true bliss, just close your eyes and look within.
The more you try to hold on to things, the more they slip through your fingers. Learn to let go.
The mind is the root of all problems. If you can control your mind, you can solve all your problems.
There are only two tragedies in life: one is not getting what one wants, and the other is getting it
The only way to find true happiness is to let go of what you think will make you happy.
