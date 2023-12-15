Top 10 Quotes on Karma by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
14 Dec, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Every moment of your life and everything happening around you is the result of some past karma
Anything which you do to someone comes back to you. That is the karma principle, very simple!
Clarity in the mind, purity in heart and sincerity in action: These will take care of all the karmas.
Don't try to analyze karma because you cannot fathom the depth of karma.
Bad things do not happen because you are good or bad. You must have done something bad in the past and that karma is showing up now.
If you throw blame, then blame will come back to you. This is the law of attraction
When you praise someone, you take on their good karma. When you blame someone, you take on their bad karma.
Don't worry about cleansing your bad karma. It will automatically go when you live with knowledge.
You can rise above the ocean of karma through awareness.
Getting a friend or enemy happens through some karma.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IMD Weather Update: Dense Fog In These States Predicted