Top 10 Richest MLA in India. Here's the full list
DK Shivakumar (INC): Total assets worth ₹1,413 crore.
KH Puttaswamy Gowda(IND): Total assets worth ₹1,267 crore.
Priyakrishna (INC): Total assets worth ₹1,156 crore.
N Chandrababu Naidu (TDP): Total assets worth ₹668 crore.
Jayantibhai Somabhai Patel (BJP): Total assets worth ₹661 crore.
Suresha BS (INC): Total assets worth ₹648 crore.
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (YSRCP):Total assets worth ₹510 crore.
Parag Shah (BJP): Total assets worth ₹500 crore
T.S. Baba (INC): Total assets worth ₹500 crore
Mangalprabhat Lodha (BJP): Total assets worth ₹441 crore.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Largest Economies In The World By 2050