Top 10 Richest MLA in India. Here's the full list

10 Aug, 2023

Shawn Dass

DK Shivakumar (INC): Total assets worth ₹1,413 crore.

KH Puttaswamy Gowda(IND): Total assets worth ₹1,267 crore.

Priyakrishna (INC): Total assets worth ₹1,156 crore.

N Chandrababu Naidu (TDP): Total assets worth ₹668 crore.

Jayantibhai Somabhai Patel (BJP): Total assets worth ₹661 crore.

Suresha BS (INC): Total assets worth ₹648 crore.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (YSRCP):Total assets worth ₹510 crore.

Parag Shah (BJP): Total assets worth ₹500 crore

T.S. Baba (INC): Total assets worth ₹500 crore

Mangalprabhat Lodha (BJP): Total assets worth ₹441 crore.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Largest Economies In The World By 2050

 Find Out More