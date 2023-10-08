Top 10 Tips From Narayana Murthy to Startup Founders

08 Oct, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Embrace Entrepreneurship as a Tool for Societal Change

Foster Imagination and Innovation

Develop a Well-Articulated Value System

Hire for Competence and Value Alignment

Ensure Singular Leadership

Establish Systems and Good Governance

Develop Resilience During Uncertain Times

Appreciate the Freedom to Choose Career Paths

Acknowledge the Importance of Supportive Partners

Prioritize the Interest of the Community

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Most Popular Dog Breeds In India

 Find Out More