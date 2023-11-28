Top 10 Wildlife Sanctuaries to Visit in Madhya Pradesh
28 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Kuno Wildlife Sanctuary: Famous for its beautiful Kuno river and renowned for the jackal, chinkara, and leopard.
Bagdara Wildlife Sanctuary: Famous for The prominent Fauna including Tiger, Panther, Chinkara, Cheetal, Sambar Deer, Wild Boar and Black Buck and Birds of various kinds.
Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary: Popular for its beautiful and unique Flora and fauna
Ghatigaon Wildlife Sanctuary: A perfect destination to explore for bird lovers.
Karera Wildlife Sanctuary: The place was designated as a sanctuary in 1981 and currently holds the status of the Great Indian Bustard Sanctuary.
Ken Gharial Wildlife Sanctuary: The Variety Of Crocodiles here is insane as it was established for the conservation of gharial and mugger crocodile populations
Kheoni Wildlife Sanctuary: Sustains a variety of avifauna, with about 125 bird species known to exist.
Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary: It is the largest sanctuary of MP, located in the centre of the state.
Orchha Wildlife Sanctuary: Best place for nature retreats and adventure junkies to enjoy various activities.
Pench Wildlife Sanctuary: Perfect pace for bird watchers as it offers there are over 285 species of resident and migratory birds
