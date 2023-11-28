Top 10 Wildlife Sanctuaries to Visit in Madhya Pradesh

28 Nov, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Kuno Wildlife Sanctuary: Famous for its beautiful Kuno river and renowned for the jackal, chinkara, and leopard.

Bagdara Wildlife Sanctuary: Famous for The prominent Fauna including Tiger, Panther, Chinkara, Cheetal, Sambar Deer, Wild Boar and Black Buck and Birds of various kinds.

Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary: Popular for its beautiful and unique Flora and fauna

Ghatigaon Wildlife Sanctuary: A perfect destination to explore for bird lovers.

Karera Wildlife Sanctuary: The place was designated as a sanctuary in 1981 and currently holds the status of the Great Indian Bustard Sanctuary.

Ken Gharial Wildlife Sanctuary: The Variety Of Crocodiles here is insane as it was established for the conservation of gharial and mugger crocodile populations

Kheoni Wildlife Sanctuary: Sustains a variety of avifauna, with about 125 bird species known to exist.

Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary: It is the largest sanctuary of MP, located in the centre of the state.

Orchha Wildlife Sanctuary: Best place for nature retreats and adventure junkies to enjoy various activities.

Pench Wildlife Sanctuary: Perfect pace for bird watchers as it offers there are over 285 species of resident and migratory birds

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Today's Top 10 Latest News 28th November - Check Here

 Find Out More