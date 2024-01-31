Top 9 Performances from Art of Living’s Bhaav

30 Jan, 2024

Victor Dasgupta

Rangandh: A special performance by the visually impaired and specially-abled artists

Kartik Raman rocked the BHAAV-Expression Summit 2024 with popular medley

Dr. Komaravolu Sivaprasad, the whistling wizard of India performs a mesmerizing piece

Pandharpur Wari was performed by Gayatri Bhat, Arundhati Patwardhan, Ankur

Hardik Dave performed soulful devotional numbers at BHAAV Expression Summit 2024

Tejas Dhoke took the audiences through a fun Masterclass titled Everybody Can Dance

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Kala Sewaks performed the retelling of Ram Katha

India's leading legendary artists, Padmashri and Padmavibhushan awardees present at the festival

Meditation with the global spiritual master Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

