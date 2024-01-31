Top 9 Performances from Art of Living’s Bhaav
30 Jan, 2024
Victor Dasgupta
Rangandh: A special performance by the visually impaired and specially-abled artists
Kartik Raman rocked the BHAAV-Expression Summit 2024 with popular medley
Dr. Komaravolu Sivaprasad, the whistling wizard of India performs a mesmerizing piece
Pandharpur Wari was performed by Gayatri Bhat, Arundhati Patwardhan, Ankur
Hardik Dave performed soulful devotional numbers at BHAAV Expression Summit 2024
Tejas Dhoke took the audiences through a fun Masterclass titled Everybody Can Dance
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Kala Sewaks performed the retelling of Ram Katha
India's leading legendary artists, Padmashri and Padmavibhushan awardees present at the festival
Meditation with the global spiritual master Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
