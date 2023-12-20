Top Quotes of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Dreams
19 Dec, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Dream the impossible.Know that you are born in this world to do something wonderful & unique.
Hold on to your dreams and one day it will come true.
Give yourself the freedom to dream & think big.
Know that life is a dream & everything will come to an end. With this knowledge, the mind becomes pleasant
Dream big. Keep your intentions intact, don't worry about any setbacks and keep moving ahead.
Life is bliss. If you see this world as a dream, then life is bliss. If you look at life as reality, then it is miserable.
Think, plan and dream what you really want. It may not happen immediately but you can achieve that.
The world is like a dream. If you are stuck to events, you can never see the being.
Even if you have broken dreams, don't lose hope! Know that every experience in life always brings something good with it.
Keep wondering whether your waking reality is a dream and you will wake up to the reality.
